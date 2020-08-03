Pamela Hassell Cayton, 78, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her celebration of life is at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Ann Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Taylor Mills and the Rev. Rusty Willis officiating. Due to the novel coronavirus, space will be limited as social distancing and masks will be required at the service. The service will be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page.
Pamela loved being a member of the Ann Street United Methodist Church and participating in activities there, especially the Wesleyan Circle. She loved her husband Bruce, and was right by his side during his time serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. No matter where they were stationed, she created a home that was full of laughter and made sure their children had memorable experiences. Laughing often and not taking yourself seriously was kind of her motto.
After returning to Beaufort, which she loved so much, she worked for 35 years as the assistant clerk in the Carteret County Clerk of Court’s office. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and bridge club, and no matter what activity she was doing, she was always dressed to the nines. Until the very end, manicures, pedicures, styled hair, and red lipstick were essential to her. But more than anything, her greatest love and joy was her family. She loved being a mom and a grandmom, also known as Bubba, and celebrating her family’s accomplishments. She was a wonderful woman with a heart of gold.
Mrs. Cayton is survived by her daughter, Wendy Cockrell and her husband Michael of Beaufort; granddaughters, Rachael Abbott and her husband Quint of Beaufort and Alexandria Cayton of Raleigh; grandsons, Zach Cockrell and Brandon Cayton, both of Beaufort; sister-in-law, Paula Hampton of Beaufort; brother-in-law, Tommy Cayton and his wife Jeannie of Virginia; dear friend, Tom Piner and his wife Cathy of Marshallberg; and her beloved dog, Beau.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, E. Bruce Cayton; parents, Ray and Virginia Hassell; son, Chris Cayton; and sister, Dawn Hassell.
The family will receive friends in the Eure Building an hour and a half prior to the service.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial gifts in Pamela’s name can be given to the Wesleyan Circle, c/o Ann Street UMC, 417 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
