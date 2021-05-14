Billy Harold “Bill” Brown, 86, of Morehead City, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 14, 2021.
A private service will be held at a later date.
He was born Nov. 9, 1934, to Effie and Jarvis Brown in Micro and was married to the love of his life, Elizabeth “Lib” Brown, for 65 years. Bill will be remembered for his quiet and loving personality.
Bill loved the water and the sun and spent 22 years living on Lake Murray in Chapin, S.C., before retiring to Morehead City in 1992. The Atlantic Coast Conference was his passion, and he watched every football and basketball game possible.
Bill graduated from Micro High School in 1953 and from N.C. State University in 1957. While attending NCSU, he served as senator to the student government, was a member of the Air Force Drill Team and Kappa Phi Kappa. After graduation, Bill served in the U.S. Army. He and Lib spent two years in Heidelberg, Germany, where Bill worked in the office of the commander in chief of SUAR Europe.
Bill was employed by South Eastern Underwriters and its successor companies as a senior engineer and retired from the company after 36 years. Bill was owner of the Dutch Fork Land Co., a real estate development company in South Carolina. He served as the South Carolina state leader of the Order of the Blue Goose. He held leadership roles in civic and church organizations in South Carolina and was an active member of First Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Surviving are his son, Terry Brown and wife Cher of Morehead City; and daughter, Kim Mercer and husband Bobby of Morehead City.
Bill was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Taylor Brown; his parents; brother, Moses Brown; and sister, Edna Price.
Memorials may be made to the Iredell Brown exhibits at the N.C. Tobacco Farm Life Museum, P.O. Box 88, Kenly, NC 27542, or Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640 Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
