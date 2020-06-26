Marion “Corky” Speed, nee Prout, 88, of Morehead City, passed away June 19, 2020, in Morehead City.
Her private outdoor memorial is at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6 at the columbarium at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort, with the Rev. Tambria Lee officiating. She will be interred alongside her husband.
She was born Feb. 25, 1932, in Troy, N.Y., to George H. Prout and Freida Stryker Prout.
Marion attended Emma Willard School and Russell Sage College before meeting husband William Speed in the early 1950s. The couple moved due to William’s service in the military before settling in Hyde Park, N.Y., where they raised their children. After her children went to college, Marion worked for a fine home accents shop. After relocating to Beaufort, Marion was involved with the local historical society. She was an avid gardener, cook, decorator and entertainer. Marion was beloved by her children, grandchildren and community.
Marion is survived by daughter, Robbin Speed Gresens and son-in-law Douglas Gresens of Havelock; granddaughters, Lauren Speed Faleski and grandson-in-law Erik J. Faleski, Katherine Speed and Elizabeth Speed; and brother, Harald Prout and sister-in-law Elyssa Prout.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband William P. Speed Sr.; son, William P. Speed Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Eileen M. Speed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Lakey Gap, which provides an enriching summer camp experience for adults with severe autism. Donations may be made to Camp Lakey Gap, 222 Fern Way, Black Mountain, NC 28711, or online at gaplakeygap.org.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
