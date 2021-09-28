Ziba Kellum, 65, of Durham, formerly of Morehead City, died Friday, May 7, 2021.
His service was June 7, 2021, in Morehead City.
Ziba was born to Tom and Jane Kellum aboard their boat the Eight Bells in the Morehead City Yacht Basin Feb 28, 1956. In spite of being burdened all his life with serious health issues he really lived life to the fullest. However, he had to avoid boats as he was also stubbornly prone to sea-sickness. A born engineer at 16 he was the lead mechanic at the local Esso station. Ziba graduated from NCSU with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, married Amy Dosser and started working as a jet engine-testing engineer for Pratt-Whitney in Jupiter, FL. Disenchanted with South Florida, the family moved back to Durham, North Carolina where he began working with Advanced Energy Corporation. He stayed with AEC the remainder of his career and earned his P.E. accreditation.
In addition to being a consummate creative engineer Ziba was a motorcycle enthusiast of the highest order and a truly great friend. A broken bone would not keep him off the dirt bike a minute longer than the doctor would prescribe. Always quick to lend a hand he spent many hours working on cars and motorcycles and listening music with his friends. He was generous in sharing his vast knowledge and his time. He helped many friends through engineering school. He loved making things better, like a solar water heater for his parents, keeping an old jalopy running for a friend or creating a wheel-walker for his aging dog. His typical attire was a Hawaiian shirt, shorts and flip flops. He loved cooking on the grill and ruling the conversation with a spatula held up like a baton.
He is sorely missed.
Ziba leaves behind two sons, Thomas Kellum and Michael Kellum; a brother, Tom Kellum; sisters, Laura Gillikin, Maggie Chalk, Mary Docherty, Gina Murray; many cousins, Aunts, nieces and nephews and many great old friends.
