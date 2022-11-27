William Hill Sr., Morehead City
William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Charles "Frank" Marcus, Morehead City
Charles Franklin Marcus (Frank), 77, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. A native of Reidsville, NC Frank attended UNC Chapel Hill and later served in the US Air Force as a General’s aide in Colorado Springs, CO.
Stacia Mann, Newport
Stacia E. Mann, 72, of Newport, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
VITINA "TINA" P. CALANDRA, Newport
Vitina "Tina" P. Calandra, 73, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 30th, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Tina was born on June 17, 1949, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to the late Vincent and Martha Calandra.
MICHAEL "MIKEY" JOSEPH HODGES, Beaufort
Michael "Mikey" Joseph Hodges, 65, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd at Munden Funeral Home.
