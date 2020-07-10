Glenwood “Glen” Montgomery, 73, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
There will be no service.
Glen honorably served our country in the U.S. Coast Guard before joining the National Marine Fisheries Service as a reporting specialist. He loved commercial fishing and his boat. Glen will be remembered as a loving husband and father.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karen G. Montgomery of the home; son, Sheldon Montgomery of Morehead City; brothers, Bobby Montgomery and wife Hope of Marshallberg and Dale Gardner and wife Kay of Crab Point; granddaughter, Larissa; and three loving nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Glen’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
