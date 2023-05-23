Carol Jean Baggio, 66, of Hubert, passed away at Cardinal Health in Jacksonville on Friday, May 19, 2023, with her family by her side.
Carol loved spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed the clients of the cleaning business she and her husband owned.
Carol is survived by daughter, Cindy Baggio; son, Thomas Baggio; grandchildren, Ariella and Liam Baggio; mother, Hilda Edwards; brothers, Ken and Joe Edwards, and sisters, Polly Wilson and Joan Robbins.
She is preceded in death by her husband Greg Baggio; daughter, Catherine Baggio, son Grover Michael Godwin, Jr.; father, Monk Edwards, and brother, James Edwards.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 4:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 42 Old Hammock Rd. Swansboro, NC.
