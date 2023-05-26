Bennitt "Ben" Hawkes, 85, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 2 to 5 pm at the Beaufort Grocery Annex. Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate his life and share a "Ben" story.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
