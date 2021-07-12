June Dare Taylor Page, 76, of Ocean, passed Friday, July 9, 2021, in the comfort of her home surrounded by family and friends.
A memorial for June will be held at a later date.
June (affectionately known as Honey) was born on August 8, 1944, in Gales Creek, North Carolina. She was the daughter of Harry and Mary Estelle Taylor as the youngest of six children. She graduated from Morehead High School in 1962 and grew up with her family in Gales Creek. She furthered her education in Charlotte, NC, at Lorick’s College of Beauty Cultures. She attended Sound View Baptist Church during her youth, where she did not miss a single Sunday church service for 14 years. Faith Bible Church became her church for over 35 years, where many precious friendships were formed.
Honey truly carried the burdens of others with a smile. She was a surrogate “Momma” to more children than can be numbered and has been the hands and feet of Jesus to all of us. Many crowns await her. Never meeting a stranger, Honey always took the time to stop and speak, letting the light of her Savior shine through her. There will only be one Honeyand she will be missed tremendously. Proverbs 31:10-31.
June is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Barry Page; her children, Barrington and Millicent Page; her grandchildren, Heather Johnson, Lena Brown, Catherine Page, and Jamie Brown; and her great-grandchildren, Izabella, Nicholas, Avery, and Hunter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063-9716.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
