Cedric “Ced” Henry Ingram, 87, of Emerald Isle, passed away December 6, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, with his family by his side. He was born December 25, 1934, in the Rosewood community of Wayne Co., NC, a son of the late Carl Raeford and Floy Neal Ingram.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Emerald Isle Baptist Church with Rev. Freddie Braswell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place at 2:00pm January 17, 2023, at the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro, NC.
Ced graduated from Rosewood High School where he was the Most Valuable Player on the basketball team his senior year and also the county’s most valuable player. After graduation he attended Campbell University on a basketball scholarship and later attended NC State University. While in school he decided it would be better to serve his country in the US Army. Little did he know that the decision he made that day would affect his life and the places it would take him. While serving his country he was approached by Raytheon Technologies and began a career as a quality control engineer where he assisted with the testing and developing of many historical missile programs including the Patriot.
He was an active member of Emerald Isle Baptist Church always willing to quietly assist with all things in the church. He was a humble man who lived his faith through deeds not words. His family and friends have cherished memories of his gentle kindness and will hold tight to the many unique treasures he created for them in his workshop.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Dartha Denning Ingram of the home; daughter, Kim Grither (Rick) of Cedar Point; son, James Ingram (Jani) of Flagstaff, AZ; grandchildren, Jordan Ingram, Joshua Ingram, Jalisa Ingram, Daniel Grither, and Marc Grither; sister, Carolyn Westbrooke of Rosewood; and brother, J.R. Ingram of Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570: or to Parkinson Research Foundation at parkinson.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org .
