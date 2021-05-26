Orville “Wright” Overton, of Harkers Island, 89, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Wright enjoyed retired life and loved fishing. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and an avid hunter. He was a Master Mason of William G. Hill Masonic Lodge No. 218 in Raleigh since 1955.
He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Sue Overton of Pittsboro; and two sons, Orville Wright Overton Jr. of Zebulon and William C. Overton of Harkers Island.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ollie Overton; wife, Myra N. Overton; and three siblings.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to William G. Hill Masonic Lodge No. 218, 1520 Caswell St., Raleigh, NC 27608.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
