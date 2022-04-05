William “Donald” Yeager passed away peacefully Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donald’s family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hope Mission of Carteret County, a nonprofit that was a great blessing for Donald. All donations should be mailed to: Hope Mission of Carteret County, P.O. Box Morehead City, NC 28557.
William, or Donald as he was known to all, was born on February 25, 1947, in Morehead City, North Carolina to the late William and Frances Yeager.
Donald enjoyed being on the water, catching a view of the sound, and when he wasn’t there, he was tracking the tides from the comfort of his back porch. Getting to cruise on his boat never failed to lift his spirits. He loved cars and would gladly talk your ear off telling you about the latest and greatest as well as the beloved classics. His daughter Stephanie would have to convince him not to buy another car.
Storytelling was one of his best talents. The stories and memories he shared would either raise a few eyebrows or give you a hearty laugh. His humor and wit made him “Grin”daddy to Hannah from a very early age. As a child, Sarah loved the talking dolphin cookie jar Donald always kept full of pretzels. And Patrick shared a love of fishing and boating with his grandaddy. Some of the happiest memories Donald shared with his family occurred under the marvelous magnolia tree in his backyard. There was a bench swing which is pictured in dozens of family photos where Donald spent time with his grandchildren and extended family. Donald will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter Stephanie Rzepka, of Waxhaw, NC and husband Robert, of Waxhaw,NC; grandchildren, Hannah Rzepka of Corvallis, OR, Sarah Rzepka of Columbia, SC, and Patrick Rzepka of Waxhaw, NC. His sister Coretta Stoutz , niece Elizabeth Honeycutt and husband Chris, nephews Cord and Clay, all of Greenville, SC.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
