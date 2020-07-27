Terry Jay Sheppard, 63, of Newport, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service was Tuesday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, followed by the interment.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Stanley Sheppard of the home; and son, Keyshawn Sheppard of Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.
