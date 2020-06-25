Graeme Neil Fulton, 88, of Emerald Isle, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Crystal Coast Assembly of God with the Rev. H.C. Hardesty officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
He was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Canada, the son of the late Ivan and Amy Coates Fulton.
Neil was a member of Crystal Coast Assembly of God and loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly Glossop Fulton of the home; daughter, Cindy Fulton Montpetit and husband Danny of Chambly, Quebec; son, Graeme Michael Fulton and wife Bea of Alberta, Canada; daughters, Brenda Konicki and husband Mike of Wichita, Kan., and Lorena Morris and husband Clyde of Swansboro; grandchildren, Elysia, Taryn, Shane, Drew, Pamela, Jon, Jason, Kathryn, Amanda, Jordan, Clyde and Cody; 20 great-grandchildren; and brother, Michael Fulton of Quebec, Canada.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Walford.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crystal Coast Assembly of God, 1367 Highway 58, Peletier, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
