Bonnie Williams Jacox, 88, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at her home.
The family will celebrate her life privately, she will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Bonnie was born on January 11, 1935, in Lenoir County, North Carolina, to the late Robert and Oleta Williams. She married the love of her life Gilbert Jacox and they were blessed with 56 years together before his passing. With a smile that would light up any room, Bonnie worked as a Registered Nurse, bringing comfort and joy to all of her patients. They traveled to numerous states during his time of service in the military and Bonnie happily worked in each of the new areas where they ventured.
Bonnie was a member of Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church and was a loving and supportive wife and mother.
She is survived by her son, Gilbert Jacox Jr. of Morehead City; sister, Irene King of Kinston; and brother, Quinton Williams and wife Ann of Newport.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Jacox; and brother, Rodney Williams.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
