Scotty Silas Rickards, 48, Hubert, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born June 29, 1973, in Fayetteville, NC.
A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Scotty served his country in the USMC and retired at the rank of Master Sergeant. He loved to spend time on the water with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Quila Rickards of the home; son, Corey Rickards of the home; daughter, Payton Rickards of Hubert; and mother, Annette Rickards of Hubert.
He was preceded in death by his father Al Rickards.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
