James Chadwick, 81; service June 25
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Ellen Faye Salter Chadwick; his son, Christopher James Chadwick and wife Kathryn Smith Chadwick, of Stacy, NC, and their children, William Christopher and Larrington Lorraine; his daughter, Alisha Chadwick Tate and husband Dawayne of Chesapeake, VA, and their children, Elaina Marie and Dawayne Christopher Tate II; sister, Linda M. Perry of Gloucester, NC, and her children, Terry Gillikin, Cathy Perry, and James Allen "Buddy" Perry Jr., along with their families; brother-in-law, Edward Roscoe Salter of Stella, NC, and his children, Vera Gail, Eddie, Ashley and Steven, along with their families; sister-in-law, Rebecca Salter Gupton of Rocky Mount, NC, and her children, William and Lori and their families; and his beloved dog, Cookie.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother, Theodore Nicholas Chadwick.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Scouting Down East, P.O. Box 822, Williston, NC 28589, or the Carteret Health Care Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
