CYNTHIA MCCAUSLEY, Newport
Cynthia McCausley, 69, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 12th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Mitchell Parker. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MARY LOU SMITH, Newport
Mary Lou Smith, 88, of Newport and formerly of Kinston, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JAMES M. HEATHERLY, Emerald Isle
James M. Heatherly, 95, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.