Joseph "Joe" Pires, Havelock
MGYSGT Joseph “Joe” Michael Pires USMC (RET), 47, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Vidant Medical Center of Greenville. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 at the church on Tuesday.
Willa White
Willa White, 68, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
CHRISTOPHER "CHRIS" BROCK, Otway
Christopher "Chris" Brock, 52, of Otway, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Ernest Laxton. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Chris's obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website.
DR. JESSE C. BENNETT, Morehead City
Dr. Jesse C. Bennett, 79, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday, July 2, at Munden Funeral Home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
