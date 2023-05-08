Charles Pinto Jr; incomplete May 8, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles Pinto Jr., died Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net. 