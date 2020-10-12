Alva Bell Guthrie Gillikin, 84, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bayview Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. Social distancing will be observed and mask will be required. The service will be broadcast through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Alva’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Alva was a member of the Eastern Star in Morehead City, Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church in Morehead City, the Promise Land Society and the Carteret County Board of Elections. She was a loving mother and grandmother that loved her Lord and was faithful in her prayers. She never had a negative thing to say about anyone, and she was a good neighbor. She was an excellent cook and baker extraordinaire and was well-known for her coconut cake, pound cake and the best fig preserves in Carteret County. She loved cooking and eating fish, and with her green thumb loved growing collards.
She is survived by her daughters, Marie McCann Hurst and husband Weston of Swansboro and Nancy McCann Hamilton and husband Mark of Fuquay-Varina; granddaughter, Abigail Hamilton Gregory and husband Jacob; special friends, Brad and Sandy Golden; and her fury companion, “Prissy” dog.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sterling Moore Gillikin; parents, Lindsey and Maebell Guthrie; sisters, Josephine Stanley and Eunice Lewis; brother, Ed Willis; and grandson, Buddy.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or The Alzheimers Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.