Paul Ellis Bland Jr., 64, of Mill Creek, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 18th at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church in Mill Creek, officiated by Rev. Chad Graham.
Paul was born on June 22, 1958, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to Paul and Elna Bland. His journey through life was centered around the Lord who was the strength and his life. He happily served at his church, Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness, where he was a part of the Praise Team, built scenery sets for various plays over the years, and helped out with anything that needed attention. Paul was an excellent craftsman who gladly shared his talent of being a jack of all trades with anyone in need.
Fishing was one of his passions, especially flounder gigging with his dog, Lacy, and anybody willing to join him. Paul was no stranger to the Core Sound, North and Newport Rivers and felt at home in the shallows near the Crossrock on the Newport River. Music was another great interest for Paul. No one could make the guitar sing like he could.
Known for his friendly and outgoing personality, Paul’s quick wit and humor will be missed by all who knew him. His girls will attest that he was the best dad a daughter could ever have.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Bland of the home; daughters, Christina Bland of Beaufort and Amie Furr and husband Jay of Newport; mother, Elna Bland of Newport; grandchildren, Jonah Seretti, Stephen Clay, David Furr and Abby Furr; and his furry companion, Lacy.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul Bland Sr. and sister, Sherry Bland.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church Music Department or the Church Outreach Programs, 3448 Mill Creek Rd, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
