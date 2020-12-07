Larry “Kevin” Kirk, 58, of Goldsboro, formerly of Carteret County, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
A service to celebrate Kevin’s life is at 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Seymour Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Wright officiating. Private interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport.
In addition to his mother, Kevin is survived by his siblings, Kenneth Kirk, Karen Mical, Kerry Kirk and Kelly Kirk; four nieces; and two nephews.
Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
