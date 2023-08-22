TERESA COTTLE, Morehead City
Teresa Cottle, 61, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at her home. Teresa's service arrangements and a full obituary will be shared once they are finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ROBERT WILLIFORD, Newport
Robert Williford, 74, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Robert was born on April 18, 1949, in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was a Vietnam veteran.
C. "RAY" LANGLEY, Atlantic Beach
C. Ray Langley, 71, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on August 20, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 26th at the Historical Train Depot, 1001 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
KEITH BUCK SR., Morehead City
Keith Buck Sr., 61, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 23rd, at Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Marty Welch.
ELIZABETH "LIBBY" STEADHAM, Gloucester
Elizabeth "Libby" Steadham, 64, of Gloucester, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at her home. Libby's service arrangements and a full obituary will be shared once they are finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
CHARLES SABATHE, Morehead City
Charles Sabathe, 77, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.