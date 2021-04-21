Lois Mary Hutchison, 93, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Tim Havlicek.
Lois was born Dec. 16, 1927, in Jersey City, N.J., to the late Albert and Agnes Bookstaver. Lois married the love of her life, Cameron F. Hutchison, and in 1994, they moved to Morehead City, where they were actively involved at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
She is survived by her sons, Cameron J. Hutchison of Castle Rock, Colo., and Douglas A. Hutchison and wife Cindi of Swansboro; grandchildren, Lindsey Murphy and husband Ryan of St. Augustine, Fla., and Kelly Lacy and husband David of Ashland, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Cameron, James and Graham Murphy and David and Leah Lacy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cameron F. Hutchison.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Lois may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
