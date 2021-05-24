Priscilla Rose Lewis, 80, of Harkers Island, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Services for Ms. Lewis will be private, and she will be laid to rest at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Priscilla was born Oct. 31, 1940, to the late Milton and Edna Scott. She was born in Beaufort, but was raised on her beloved Harkers Island. Cooking was certainly her specialty; she worked at the Island Restaurant, later at the Carteret County jail in their cafeteria and finally at Carteret Health Care in the cafeteria.
Priscilla was a faithful member of Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island. She loved to bowl, enjoyed the lighthearted humor of the Andy Griffin show, swimming at the beach and the peacefulness of watching and admiring the beauty of birds, especially cardinals.
She is survived by her daughter, Greta Rose Smith and husband Steve of Tusk; sister, Nettie Styron and husband Grayden of Harkers Island; brothers, Milton Scott and wife Debbie of Williston and Charles Scott of Garner; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William “Pete” Rose; second husband, Clifford D. Lewis; son, William “Billy” Rose Jr.; and brother, Terrell Scott.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
