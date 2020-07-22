Violet Mason Allen, 83, of Newport, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her graveside service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Tom Supplee. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcast through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through the obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Violet was born April 29, 1937, to the late Odell and Edith Mason in Gloucester. She loved to travel, whether it was here in the United States or abroad, she loved seeing new sights and experiencing different cultures. Violet loved the outdoors and could often be found in her garden, nurturing her flowers or with a book enjoying the fresh air. She especially loved being able to attend all the sporting and social activities of her children and many grandchildren. Most importantly, Violet will be cherished by her family as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Johnna Joyce and husband Richard of Newport, Cheryl Baker and husband Kelly of Newport, Patti Rose and husband Mark of Chesapeake, Va., and Vicki Williams and husband Dave of Canberra, Australia; and grandchildren, Patrick Baker and wife Christine and Taylor Joyce, all of Newport, David Lupton and wife Pratima of Reston, Va., Heath Baker, Stephen Lupton and partner Savannah Bryson and Kelly Joyce, all of Wilmington, Katelynn Baker and partner Robert LaMama of Knoxville, Tenn., Jonah Williams and wife Ali and Corbin Williams and partner Natalie Nowicki, all of Canberra, Australia, and Lathan Rose, Camryn Rose and Ethan Rose, all of Chesapeake, Va.; and great-grandchild, Riya Lupton of Reston, Va.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Bradley Allen; parents, Odell and Edith Mason; and brother, Charles Mason.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to St. James United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 250, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
