Donald Gaskill Jr., 60; private service

Donald King Gaskill Jr., 60, of Newport, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The family will hold a private celebration of his life.
Donald “The King” was born May 9, 1960, to Donald Sr. and Bessie Robinson Gaskill. He loved pranking all who he loved. You could find him sitting on the porch listening to music and planning when and where to move Gail's garden. He enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his family. If you didn't know something about a car, Donald was the one to ask. Without even looking at it, he could diagnose the issue.
Donald is survived by his wife, Emily Gaskill of Newport; daughters, JoAnna Griffin of Morehead City, Rebecca Gaskill of New Bern and Sallie Salter of Newport; son, Thomas Tyndall and wife Brittany of Havelock; sisters, Linda Gray and husband Ronald of Morehead City and Nancy Valencia of Mill Creek; brother, Billy Gaskill and wife Gail of Fleetwood; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; and more nieces and nephews than you could slap with a mullet.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald King Gaskill Sr.; mother, Bessie Robinson Gaskill; and son, Wayne McCullen.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
