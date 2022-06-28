Robert “Paipai” Lee Hall Jr., 53, of Raleigh, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home.
His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 1st, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Robert’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Robert was born on August 23, 1968, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Robert and Dorothy Hall and he was a member of Castle Hayne Advent Christian Church. Being outdoors was certainly his happy place, especially the mountains where he enjoyed hiking and taking in the vast beautiful views. One of his hobbies was metal detecting, Robert found various relics over the years which he gladly researched to find their history and value. Fishing was another activity Robert enjoyed, not only was it the peacefulness of being on the water but it was also the thrill of a great catch.
Robert’s protective and friendly personality endeared him to all. It’s no wonder his children’s friends considered him “dad” which was a role he was pleased to carry out. Robert will be remembered as a loving husband of 28 years, a dedicated father and proud grandfather.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Jody Hall; daughter, Laura Hall (Timothy Carter) of Rocky Point, NC; 4 sons, Justin Fetzer (Diane) and Eric Hall, all of Rocky Point, Anthony Hall and Christopher Hall, both of Raleigh; mother, Dorothy Hall of Newport; sisters, Marsha Brown (Jerry) of St. Mary’s, GA, Robin Burris (Jay) of Hampstead, and Sandy Turner (David) of Swansboro; brothers, Timmy Hall (Julie), Mike Hall (Cindy), William Hall (Kimberly), Jonathan Hall (Amanda), all of Newport; grandchildren, Skyler Hall, Ethan Carter, Luke Fetzer, Stokley Hall, Abigail Fetzer and Mia Romero; and furry dog, Abby “Bitty Bit”.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Hall Sr.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville NC 27834.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
