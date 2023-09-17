Sheila Bieri,Newport
Sheila Bieri, 76, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at her home surrounded by loved ones. The family will celebrate Sheila’s life privately. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Harry Hill, Beaufort
Harry Alton Hill, 79, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at his home surround by his family. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort.
Heather Kelmell
Heather Kelmell, 47, passed away on Saturday, September 16,2023 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
MGYSGT, DONALD EARLE RIDEOUT SR., U.S.M.C RETIRED, Havelock
MGySgt, Donald Earle Rideout Sr., U.S.M.C Retired, 84, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at his home. In honoring Donald's memory, there will be a viewing and gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, September 23rd at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
HALEY MARINA WARD, Havelock
It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Haley Marina Ward. Haley's beautiful spirit departed from this world on September 15, 2023, at the tender age of 15. A memorial service to honor Haley’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 19th at Salter Path Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Donald Thomas.
MICHAEL COLAVITO, Beaufort
Michael Colavito, 63, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care in the arms of his loving wife, Debra. Service arrangements will be announced, providing an opportunity for friends, family, and loved ones to come together and celebrate Michael's remarkable life.
