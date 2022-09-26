funeral1

Linda Huston, Beaufort

Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25, at home peacefully surrounded by her family. The family will celebrate her life privately. She is survived by her son, Darren Yarborough and wife, Tammy of Waynesboro, VA; granddaughter, Nicole Yarborough of Beaufort, NC; three grandsons, Geoffrey Scott Yarborough of Sanford, NC; Collin Zbehlik Yarborough and wife, Emily of Denver, CO.

Margaret Swoyer, Maysville

Margaret Elizabeth Swoyer, 84, of Maysville, passed away Saturday September 24, 2022, at home. No services are planned at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.

DAVID STEPHEN SCHROCK, Morehead City

David S. Schrock, age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family, on September 25th, 2022. David was born in Chula Vista, California. He served proudly in the US Coast Guard, attaining the rank of 2nd Class Petty Officer.

DANIEL "DANNY" HOBACK, Newport

Daniel "Danny" Hoback, 68, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.

