Linda Huston, Beaufort
Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25, at home peacefully surrounded by her family. The family will celebrate her life privately. She is survived by her son, Darren Yarborough and wife, Tammy of Waynesboro, VA; granddaughter, Nicole Yarborough of Beaufort, NC; three grandsons, Geoffrey Scott Yarborough of Sanford, NC; Collin Zbehlik Yarborough and wife, Emily of Denver, CO.
Margaret Swoyer, Maysville
Margaret Elizabeth Swoyer, 84, of Maysville, passed away Saturday September 24, 2022, at home. No services are planned at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
DAVID STEPHEN SCHROCK, Morehead City
David S. Schrock, age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family, on September 25th, 2022. David was born in Chula Vista, California. He served proudly in the US Coast Guard, attaining the rank of 2nd Class Petty Officer.
DANIEL "DANNY" HOBACK, Newport
Daniel "Danny" Hoback, 68, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.