Dorothy “Dottie” Ann Colvell, 74, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Dorothy or Dottie as she was most fondly known, was born in Queens, New York, on January 31, 1947, to the late Gus and Gloria Wuterich. Growing up in New York she enjoyed the city life before heading to the sunshine state to Stuart, Florida where she resided 25 years. In 2016, she made the move the Crystal Coast, settling in Beaufort.
She is survived by her sons, Dan Colvell of Newport, Donald Colvell of Germany, and Douglas Colvell of Texas; and her sister, Gladys and husband Louie of New York; grandchildren, Douglas, Alyson, River, Liam, Andie, Amberly, Xavier, Zoe, Ivy, Lexie, Landon, Audrie, Dakota, Maci and Molli; and 2 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local area Toys for Tots.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
