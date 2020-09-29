Gerald Thomas “Tom” Williams, 76, of Swansboro, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Tom served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by sister, Hilda “Jeanne” Ritchie of Plano, Texas; a niece; a nephew; and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America online at vva.org or at 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
