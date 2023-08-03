Henry Hammond, Beaufort
Henry Clayton Hammond, 87, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Carol Cafrellli, Emerald Isle
Carol Cafrelli, 80, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at The Gardens of Trent of New Bern. Carol's family will celebrate her life privately. Carol loved long walks and fishing on the beach with her beloved husband David. She was a faithful member of St. Mildred Catholic Church, of Swansboro.
Shirley Gibson, New Bern
Shirley Jean Gibson, 81, of New Bern, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JOANN KOONTZ, New Bern
JoAnn Gober Koontz, 93, of Havelock, passed away August 1, 2023, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Donald “Donnie” Lee Koontz, Jr. and Connie LaFrenz Koontz, of New Bern. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 51 years, Donald Lee Koontz, Sr.: her in-laws Claude and Eloise Koontz; her parents Houston and Virginia Gober; her sister Shirley Pearson and brother-in-law, James “Buddy” Pearson.
JULIAN HARRIS SMITH, Cedar Island
Julian Harris Smith, Chief Master Sergeant, US. Air Force, Retired, 91, of Cedar Island, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 4th at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level.
PHILLIP G. SMITH, Newport
Phillip G. Smith, 65, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 4th at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.
JAMES A. ROCCI, Florida
James A. Rocci, 77, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, North Carolina. Mr. Rocci's full obituary and arrangements will be shared once finalized.
