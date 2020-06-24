Landon Shane Lawrence, 22, of Beaufort, went home to be with his savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, June 21, 2020.
His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Golden family cemetery in Bettie.
No doubt, the first to welcome him to heaven after Jesus’ sweet embrace were his mother, Melissa “Missy” Taylor Lawrence, and his maternal grandmother, Dorothea “Doretha” Gillikin Lawrence. His father, Gilbert Wayne Lawrence, and brother, Avery Wayne Lawrence, take solace in this reunion and look forward to their own reunion with Landon when the good Lord calls them home.
Landon was truly a gentle giant. You could barely get your hands to touch when he gave you one of his bear hugs, and when you did hug him, you did not want to let go.
Though she passed away the year he was born, Landon inherited one wonderful trait from his great-grandmother, Emily. He was always ready to go. “Are we going out in the boat today? I’ve got my fishing rod ready,” “can we go to Raleigh to visit Aunt Cheryl? Eli & Emily said we could,” “camping on Ocracoke? Let’s go.” It was hard to refuse that angel face with those beautiful blue/green eyes.
Landon always tried to bring joy to those he loved. He was quick with a joke, tender with a condolence and sincere with a compliment. These all came from a unique heart filled with love.
Like all brothers, he and his big brother Avery were known to get into a scuffle or two, but his love and admiration for his brother was great. They had a childhood that can only be experienced by those fortunate enough to be born and raised Down East. They lived the country life intertwined with the salt life. With the saltwater of the North River, Core Sound, Back Sound and the Atlantic Ocean constantly baptizing them and reminding them indeed there is a God.
He was a hard worker, a rare trait in someone so young. He worked for his grandfather, Ralph Tayler, shrimping on the boat named after his mother, the Miss Melissa, out of Marshallberg. At the time of his death, he was a key employee of Smith’s Auto Care in Beaufort.
As he matured, Landon was not just a hard worker, but a caregiver to his family, as well. He selflessly cared for his mother Missy, grandmother Doretha and grandfather Ralph when they were not able to do so for themselves. Always making sure they were not only physically cared for, but spiritually, as well. This diligent care led to Landon being the first to find Missy and Doretha when they suffered life-ending events. This was a heavy weight for a young man to bear.
Those left to remember him and look forward to reuniting with him are his father, Gilbert Wayne Lawrence and girlfriend Stephanie Lewis, along with her children, Megan Lewis and partner Tristan Mathis and Drew Lewis; brother, Avery Wayne Lawrence and fiancée Meridian Owen; maternal grandparents, Ralph G. Taylor and Barbara G. Taylor; aunts and uncles, Cheryl Lynn and David C. Grimes, Robert G. Taylor, Stephen D. Taylor, Laurie Knighten and Laranda Taylor; and cousins, Eli Grimes, Emily Grimes, Spencer Taylor, Seth Taylor, Samuel Taylor and Farrin Taylor.
Along with his mother and paternal grandmother, Landon was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gilbert Keith Lawrence.
“This obituary is being written 60 years too soon. Obituaries should be written by nephews about uncles, not by an uncle about a nephew! But, God’s will is not ours to question. Sweet, sweet Landon you were truly an Angel among us. We will never forget your beautiful face, your gentle voice and your loving spirit. Green grass and high tides forever...”
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.