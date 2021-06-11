Clayton Bradley Guthrie, 74, of Harkers Island, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Bradley’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
