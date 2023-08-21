Robert Williford, 74, of Newport, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Robert was born on April 18, 1949, in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was a Vietnam veteran. Robert also was the prior owner and operator of Admiral Plumbing, he displayed the same level of commitment, ensuring comfort and convenience for countless families. Beyond his professional pursuits, he found immense joy in collecting coins, each one a tangible piece of history that he cherished dearly. Robert was a devoted family man and loved spending quality time with his children. He loved animals and nature. Robert will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his sons, Daniel Williford (Carrie), of Holly Springs, N.C., Jeremiah Williford (Lindsay), of Newport, NC, Eric Williford, of Newport, NC; sister, Cathy Williford, of Wilson, N.C.; and 3 grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and sister.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
