Gloria Jean Smith, 78, of Marshallberg, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her son’s home in Marshallberg.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
Jean worked and furthered her education as a cosmetologist, assistant dental hygienist, phlebotomist and a certified nursing assistant. She loved the Banks, her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, N.C. State Trooper Andre Johnson and his girlfriend Heather Wilson; niece, Cindy Rhinehardt; grandchildren, Donovan Johnson, Samantha Johnson and Tyler Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Addison, Easten, Eric and Althea; and sisters, Judy, Debbie, Jo, Mary Ann and Alylica.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Barry Johnson Jr. and Johnathan “Nonnie” Johnson; parents, Eule Mae and Roland Willis; brothers, Roland “Dew,” Melvin, Larry “Dipper” and Terry Willis; and sisters, France Willis and Kaye Noyes.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
