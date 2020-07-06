Christabel Simmons Collins, 86, formerly of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Open Arms Retirement Center in Raeford.
Her funeral service is at noon Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Richard Patterson. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Christabel’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Christabel was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary A. Penawell and husband Roger of Flora, Miss., Doris Louise Snead of Apex and Patricia Seams and husband Ricardo Seams Sr. of Fayetteville; son, Leon Gilbert Jr. of Florida; grandchildren, Marissa Jenkins, Christina Barrow, Brent Bell, Felecia Hansford, William Gibbs Jr. and Montressa Gilbert; and great-grandchildren, Nequa Godette, Edward Jenkins II, Kaitlyn Bell, Cedric Hansford Jr., William H. Gibbs III, Kiara S. Gibbs, Kianna N. Gibbs, McKinney R. Gibbs snf Davante Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Wooten; mother, Lillie Mae Simmons Morris; sister, Emma Blango; and brothers, Joe Lewis Fisher and Harold Lloyd Fisher.
The family will receive friends sn hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2069, Beaufort, NC 28516, or the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Morehead City.
(Paid obituary)
