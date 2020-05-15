Roger Lee Hoggard Jr., 92, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bayview Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Tom Supplee.
Mr. Hoggard was born June 25, 1927, in Scotland Neck to the late Roger and Ada Hoggard. He honorably served the country in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army. Following his military career, he worked as an engineer with civil service.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Hoggard of Hollywood, Fla., and son, Bernard Hoggard of Morehead City.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ann Willis Hoggard; and parents, Roger and Ada Hoggard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.