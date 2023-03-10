Vanessa Fetter, 65, of Sea Level, passed away Wednesday March 8, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level
Her memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Nelson Koonce officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior.
Vanessa was a loving mother and grandmother. She worked as the Activities Director at Pruitt Health in Sea Level for over twenty years. She had a degree in Therapeutic Recreation from Carteret Community College.
Vanessa is survived by her sons, Gary Howard Fetter Jr. (Jodie), Bishop Enoch “Gavin” Fetter and Zachary Nicholas Pittman; daughter, Jennifer Diane Fetter; grandchildren, Jasper, Jackson, Jonas, Justin and Calliope; brother, Darrell Pittman; sisters, Lisa Pittman and Katrina Gillikin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vanessa is preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Annie Pittman; sister, Teresa Asby; and nieces, Marissa Gillikin and Marsha Asby.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
