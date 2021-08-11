Camille Alisa Lewis, 65, of Marshallberg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at her home.
At the request of the family, no services are planned at this time.
Ms. Lewis is survived by her mother, Billie Soles Lewis; and her sister, Sabrina Russell and husband Thomas Russell, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her father, Martin Thomas Lewis; and her brother, Mark Lewis.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.