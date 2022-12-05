EARL BROCKWAY, Havelock
Earl Brockway, 75, of Havelock, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Earl was born on October 25, 1947, in Cortland, New York, to the late Francis and Beatrice Brockway.
LESLIE "BUBBIE" CARROLL ASDENTI SR., Harkers Island
Leslie “Bubbie” Carroll Asdenti Sr., 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy.
