Margaret Mason Slate, 93, of Swansboro, died Monday, February 20, 2023, at her home.
A funeral service was conducted Friday, February 24, 2023, at 11:00am at First Baptist Church, Swansboro with Rev. Wayne Harris officiating. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City. The family received friends Thursday evening from 5-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Building Fund of First Baptist Church, 614 W. Corbett Ave. Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
