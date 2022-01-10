Doris Small, Newport
Doris Small, 85, of Newport, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at her home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
EDWARD NORMAN, Newport
Edward Norman, 68, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
BLANCHE TAYLOR
Blanche Taylor, 91, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
DEBORAH PENNY, Atlantic Beach
Deborah (Debbie) Gaskins Penny, 67, of Merrimon and Morehead City, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport after a valiant battle with throat cancer. Her funeral service and celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Rick Brooks. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed on her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
ALTON BEST, Harkers Island
Alton Best, 69, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Harkers Island. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 pm prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. Full obituary forthcoming. Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
MYRA PHILYAW, Newport, Formerly of New Bern
Myra Philyaw, 82, of Newport, formerly of New Bern, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabillitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
JEAN ARTHUR MURPHY, Marshallberg
Jean Arthur Murphy, 90, of Marshallberg, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funjeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
