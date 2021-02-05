Russell "Rusty" Neal Terrell, 70, of New Bern, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family, after his fight against pancreatic cancer.
His memorial Mass is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Annunciation Catholic Church, officiated by Father Bill Upah. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Rusty was born March 16, 1950, in Morehead City to the late George W. Terrell and Frances Florence Terrell. He grew up in Havelock, where he graduated from Havelock High School in 1968. Following high school, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. He went to Nicholls State University in Louisiana, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He earned his master’s degree at Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif. His hard work was acknowledged and in 1976, he was commissioned as an ensign. Rusty’s diligence, strength and leadership were proven over his 32 years of service to his country. In 2001, he retired as captain, group commander, Eighth Coast Guard District, New Orleans, La., where he was responsible for U.S. Coast Guard operations spanning 26 states, including the Gulf of Mexico coastline from Florida to Mexico, the adjacent offshore waters and outer continental shelf, as well as the inland waterways of the Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee River systems.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Jacqueline Daigle Terrell of New Bern, formerly of New Orleans, La.; daughter, Jan Terrell Daughety and husband Isaac of Havelock; sons, Adam Thomas Terrell and wife Lisa Andresen of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and David Andrew Terrell of New Orleans, La.; and grandchildren, Claire Elizabeth Daughety, Isabelle Marie Daughety and Emersyn Cate Daughety.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Terrell; and his sister-in-law, Dee Jay Terrell.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Rusty may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
