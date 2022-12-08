Alan Heltzel, Beaufort
Alan (Al) Strader Heltzel, Jr. entered eternal rest on Tuesday December 6, 2022. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his parents Lt. Colonel Alan S. Heltzel and Helen O. Heltzel.
Netha Nelson, Otway
Netha Nelson, 64, of Otway, passed away Wednesday December 7, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
GEORGIA CAROL GASKILL, Newport
Georgia Styron Gaskill, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 9th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
GEORGIA HULSEY KNIGHT, Morehead City
Georgia Hulsey Knight, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A celebration of Georgia's life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 15th at St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Karl Zorowski.
RACHEL Q. MUNDINE, Newport
Rachel Q. Mundine, 87, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the home where she was born and raised. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 16th at First Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Powell Osteen, Rev. Patrick Whaley, and Rev. Sarah Williams. The family will receive friends following the service in the Church Atrium.
HERBERT "HERB" D. ORAMA JR., Morehead City
Herbert "Herb" D. Orama Jr., 73, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 8th, at Munden Funeral Home. A life fulfilled and lived to the fullest, his final resting place will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City, North Carolina.
BETSY RITCHIE BEHLER, Newport
Betsy Ritchie Behler, 85, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Betsy was born on September 30, 1937, to the late Ted and Kate Ritchie, born and raised in Hickory, North Carolina. With a long career in customer service at First Citizens Bank in Cherry Point, NC,
HOWARD ELDEN MARSHALL, Newport
Howard Elden Marshall, 95, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. The family will celebrate his life privately. Howard was born on October 24, 1927, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to the late Lynn and Alma Marshall.
