Kenny Amdahl’s journey began on March 7, 1953, in West Union, Iowa with parents Ervie Sidney Amdahl and Lucille Yvonne Gress, growing up with siblings Raymond and Connie Amdahl.
His life path included serving in the United States Army, developing many lifetime friends. He then met his lifetime partner Carolyn Mohring in 1979. Given in marriage on December 5, 1981, and joined as one from then on, both enlisted in the United States Marine Corps two days later December 7, 1981. Making them the first married couple from the state of Iowa to serve in the armed forces.
His life included many valleys, but he lived his life always defined by his joys, beginning with his boys, Steven and Bradley Amdahl. His family grew welcoming his girls Nancie (Pate) Amdahl and Courtney (Mulligan) Amdahl with his love. As his love had no bounds, cherishing five grandchildren Landon, Leah, Carter, Lawson, and Ruby Amdahl.
Kenny never met a stranger and never walked away from a friend. He shared many miles riding his Indian motorcycle with his ever-present buddy Hemi strapped in the passenger seat.
He has left his love for us here as he embarked on his new journey in the kingdom of heaven on May 13, 2022.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held for Kenny at a later date in North Carolina.
