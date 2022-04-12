Virginia Saunders Pake, 89, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 15th, at Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church in Bettie, officiated by Reverend Ray Gaskins. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Friday, April 15th, at the church.
Virginia was born on September 18, 1932, in Beaufort, North Carolina, to the late Harry and Lillian Saunders. She was a member of the Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church where she loved serving her Lord. Virginia had a big heart for her community where she volunteered at the Otway EMS for 20 years. She was a loving mother to her children and the apples of her eye was the granddaughter and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Lillian Wilson (David) of Newport; sons, Edgar "Ed" Lloyd Pake Jr. of Beaufort and James "Jimmy" Pake (Mary) of Bettie; sister, Blanche Williams of Beaufort; granddaughter, Hope Wade (Adam); great grandchildren, Tanner Wade and Parker Wade; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Lloyd Pake, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, may be made to Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church, 195 Old River Rd., Beaufort, NC 28516 or the Otway Rescue, 509 Hwy 70 East, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
