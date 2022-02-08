Gerald Vann Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13th, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Gerald was born in Swansboro, North Carolina, on April 3, 1927, to the late Fred and Dorothy Phillips. Graduating with the Morehead City High School class of 1944, he held the position of Senior Class President. Following high school, Gerald honorably served in the United States Army where he received the Army of Occupation Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.
Gerald had an incredible talent with working on automotive engines. That skill, combined with his leadership ability and great personality, led him into his life’s work as owner and operator of McCabe Garage, which he had for many years.
As a dedicated Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks member, Gerald served as the Exalted Ruler, as their President and Executive Officer. He was responsible for all operations, programs, social quarter activities of the Lodge. His community involvement didn’t end there, he was also active in the local Rotary Club and the VFW Post. Gerald’s commitment to our community will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Carrie P. Young and companion Charles Edwards of Morehead City; sons, Gerald V. Phillips Jr. and wife Carol of Youngsville, NC and David C. Phillips and wife Linda of Newport; grandchildren, Dr. Jason Elliot, Commander Johnathan Elliot, MD, Gerald V. Phillips III, Mark A. Phillips, Sarah P. Morris and Megan P. Atkinson; 10 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosa Mae Phillips on November 8, 2019, and brothers, Fred Clinton Phillips, Glenn Phillips, and Garland Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Martha’s Mission at 901 Bay St., Morehead City, NC 28557 or Carteret Health Care Foundation at 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
